MudFest is set to return in 2021.
The annual Memorial Day event outside Hillman was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners had a lengthy discussion on issuing a large assembly permit for the event this year. The application for the event sets a limit on the number of tickets sold at 3,200.
Jake Rinkel, whose family organizes the event, recently met with Morrison County Public Health Director Brad Vold to go over how MudFest could work under current COVID-19 guidelines set by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Vold said the Rinkel family would have to develop a COVID awareness plan prior to the May 26 - 31 event, but the number of people expected is acceptable due to it being an outdoor, non-seated event.
“We do believe they have the space to have the attendance, based on the sheriff’s security planb based on the outdoor, non-seated event guidance,” Vold said. “They are going to have to screen everybody that comes into the event.”
Another change coming this year will be in the physical layout of the event. To make everything easier in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Vold suggested that camping be completely separated from the event grounds via fencing. Current guidelines do not allow food or alcohol to be served between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., so separating the spaces and emptying the event area by 11 p.m. is a way to avoid issues with those who wish to have food or beverages at their campsites.
Vold also suggested the Rinkels advertise that anyone who has symptoms or has recently been exposed to COVID-19 will not be permitted into the event. Attendees will also be required to wear masks and maintain social distance.
“Who’s going to police this?” said Commissioner Randy Winscher. “I know the sheriff and his department, they’ve got their hands full with all of this. Are they going to say, ‘Oh, this one doesn’t have (six) feet.’ Are they going to have a tape measure out there? Help me out.”
Vold and County Administrator Deb Gruber clarified that would have to be identified in the event’s COVID awareness plan. The Rinkels will work with Morrison County Public Health to establish how certain mandates will be enforced.
Another change that is happening this year is more of a technicality. In years past, MudFest has been scheduled for Friday through Monday of Memorial Day weekend. That was the original intent again in 2021, but Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski pointed out that campers usually show up earlier in the week. County Attorney Brian Middendorf said he was in favor of changing the official dates of the event.
“In years past, that’s been my suggestion,” Middendorf said. “Whenever the campers start arriving, that should be the start date of the event. I don’t know if people will be coming earlier than the 28th. If they are, then I would consider the start date to be earlier than the 28th.”
Rinkel said in the past, no more than 500 people were allowed on the grounds outside of the dates designated for the event, per county ordinance. They have traditionally left the dates as Friday through Monday to keep from encouraging people to come earlier in the week.
He added that it is typically only MudFest staff members who show up as early as Wednesday the week of the event.
Commissioners Mike Wilson and Mike LeMieur said they were also in favor of changing the event dates to reflect when campers show up. As such, when it comes before the Board for a vote on April 6, the application will be amended to May 26 - 31.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen also weighed in on the event, as there have been crime and safety issues associated with MudFest in the past.
In 2018, 76 citations were issued for underage drinking — 64 for individuals age 18 - 20 and 12 for minors under 18. That same year, an alleged sexual assault was reported, as were two attacks on deputies, an accident that led to one individual suffering serious burns and an intoxicated driver running over an occupied tent. The following year, Larsen suggested either residents under 21 not be allowed at the event or ATVs should be banned.
Eventually, the Board voted 3-1 to permit the event in 2019 without the sheriff’s safety recommendations. Instead, they asked the sheriff to work with the Rinkel family to come up with safety guidelines that would not hamper the event, which is billed as being for the entire family and centered around “mudding.”
“Anyone 20 years old or younger, if they’re drinking alcohol, they’ll be turned over to law enforcement,” Larsen said. “Of course, there’s zero tolerance. We just want to ensure that’s occurring.”
Larsen said only 14 citations were written for underage drinking in 2019. However, he speculated a cold, rainy weekend during which attendance was down and guests were wearing long sleeves that covered up their wristbands likely contributed to the dramatic decrease. None of them were turned over to law enforcement from Security Specialists, the firm hired for security at MudFest.
“Why am I saying this? Because minor consumption is probably the biggest issue that we face at this event,” Larsen said. “It’s a rural event, obviously there’s camping involved, so that’s an issue that we face. We just want to work together to make this a safe event. In order to do that, we’ve got to have control.”
In 2021, extra security will be called in if either the Sheriff’s Office or Security Specialists determine it is necessary. How the first couple days of the event will also determine if 200 extra tickets can be sold for Sunday night. A maximum of 3,000 tickets will be sold for Friday and Saturday, with approval for another 200 for Sunday determined by law enforcement
Larsen said he believed the event could go forward without any major issues as long as the safety plan in place was followed.
Jelinski asked what the repercussions would be if it was not followed.
“I think we’ve been down that road before, because in 2018 it wasn’t,” Larsen said. “... And then we had 2019 and, as mentioned, 2019 was a lot better.”
“I think the recourse that’s there is whether or not you as a board are comfortable permitting the event based upon what’s presented from the sheriff or from MudFest,” Gruber added.
Winscher said he was willing to permit the event this year. If there are legal issues, however, he said that would not be the case again in 2022. The Board will vote on the permit during its April 6 meeting.
“If this does not turn out the way I feel it should, and the sheriff says that there’s too many issues, I’m voting ‘No’ against it next year,” Winscher said. “Just to put that out there as a warning.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Discussed a denied request from its March 9 meeting in which County Administrator Deb Gruber asked to replace a vacated payroll specialist position. At the time, Commissioners Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Greg Blaine voted against the request, stating they wanted to see how the department was impacted by implementation of a new human resources information system.
Citing extra strain on staff as explained by Gruber and Human Resources Manager Beth Hamlin, LeMieur said he would entertain putting the motion back on the floor at the Board’s April 6 meeting;
• Discussed a possible partnership with the Fish Trap Lake Association for the purchase of a waterless cleaning station that will help curb the spread and proliferation of aquatic invasive species;
• Discussed how a vacancy in the Morrison County Recorder’s Office will be addressed. No solution was decided upon; and
• Discussed when and how a performance review for Gruber will be conducted.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
