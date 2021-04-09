Morrison County will hire a new payroll specialist after nearly a month of discussions by the Morrison County Board of Commissioners.
A motion to fill the vacancy and to backfill the position of anyone within the Administration/Human Resources Department, should they accept the payroll specialist job, was approved by a vote of 3-2, Tuesday. Commissioners Jeffrey Jelinski, Mike LeMieur and Mike Wilson voted in favor, with Randy Winscher and Greg Blaine opposed.
The decision was the culmination of several discussions since the topic was first put before the Board on March 9. Upon County Administrator Deb Gruber’s initial request, the Board voted 3-2 against filling the position. LeMieur, Winscher and Blaine voted against the motion at that time. They said they wanted to wait until the county’s new human resources information system (HRIS) was implemented to see what impact that might have on the department, believing that it could create efficiencies that would allow it to run with one less employee.
At the request of LeMieur, the topic was brought back for discussion at the Board’s March 30 planning session. Tuesday’s vote was a result of that conversation.
“What’s just as important as the vote is the conversation — the civil conversation, the debate, the gathering of information,” LeMieur said. “I believe it’s good to have different opinions, to have different votes; it can make a good thing great.”
During the previous week’s meeting, Gruber along with Human Resources Manager Beth Hamlin, gave the Board a lengthy overview of the responsibilities of the department as a whole and each of the four full-time employees within it as individuals. Hamlin pointed out that while the job was getting done, it was causing normal duties to get put on the back burner as she had taken over the primary responsibilities of the payroll specialist.
She said she is currently, essentially, doing two full-time jobs, with the implementation of the new HRIS looming.
“The stress and pressure of all of it is quite a bit,” Hamlin said. “I’m not going to lie about that. Making sure that I get 300-some employees paid every other week is a lot.”
Deputy Auditor Steve Messerschmidt and Gruber added during the March 30 meeting that there is much more to the position than just simply running payroll.
Messerschmidt said former Payroll Specialist Sheila Stoerzinger helped him with budgeting information, worked with other departments on their payroll along with a great deal of work on financial systems and reconciliations.
“Even with the new system, there’s going to be that type of reporting that’s going to continue to go on after payroll,” Messerschmidt said. “Payroll processing might be the simplest part of the job. The hard part is all the work afterward, making sure we’re in compliance with all the things that we need to be in compliance with and that the reporting gets done on time.”
LeMieur said the information presented during the planning session, along with that which he’d received from members of the department, was enough to see the need for a replacement.
Winscher, however, was not convinced. He said, though he sympathized with the department heads who spoke in favor of filling the position, he felt the financially prudent move would be to wait a few months to see if the HRIS would allow for changes in staffing.
The new system is likely to cost the county about $54,000 per year more than what it was previously paying — though it has several more functions and interfacing capabilities — while the payroll specialist position also pays in the neighborhood of $50,000 annually.
“I always hear, ‘This is going to be efficient, efficient, efficient,’” Winscher said. “Well, with efficiency, let’s take a good look at our — when we replace somebody or add an additional employee. This is something that we gave them maybe two weeks, three weeks now, to resolve that. I believe everybody still got their checks.”
During the March 30 meeting, Jelinski said he was “disappointed” and “embarrassed” that the Board was having a discussion on whether or not to fill a full-time position when it wasn’t having to make budget cuts. Wilson also felt it was important to bring in a new payroll specialist.
LeMieur said Tuesday that his vote was not changing because of criticism from other members of the Board, but because he was convinced it was a need.
“I see that the added stress on staff is overwhelming and causing other needs to be put on hold,” he said. “That’s not what we want, either. It was shown to me that payroll does much more than just payroll. That is the reason that I asked for this to be brought forward again. I’m open-minded and I understand the fact that things change. I don’t have all the knowledge in the world.”
Morrison County Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Declared April Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Morrison County;
• Declared April Distraction Free Driving Month in Morrison County;
• Proclaimed the first full week of April as Public Health Week;
• Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Morrison County;
• Heard the Community Development report from Executive Director Carol Anderson;
• Recognized April 11-17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week;
• Approved a resolution to accept a 2021 Speed Grant for the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office;
• Appointed Maimouna Toure of Royalton High School to one of two youth member vacancies on the Public Health Advisory Committee;
• Approved a conditional use permit request to construct a 190-foot telecommunications tower in Scandia Valley Township;
• Approved a conditional use permit request to establish a Tier III swine feedlot in Buckman Township;
• Approved a large assembly request for MudFest 2021, which includes a variance for fencing, contingent on Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines, and creating a COVID-19 preparedness plan;
• Approved a request from Morrison County Ducks Unlimited to hold a raffle at Falls Ballroom on April 23;
• Approved a resolution for the county to serve as a sponsor for the Morrison County Recreational Trail Association for fiscal year 2022 in coordination with the County and Club Trail Agreement;
• Approved a request to fill a vacant account specialist position in the Auditor/Treasurer’s Department, or backfill any internal position as a result;
• Approved a resolution authorizing a $49,750 grant agreement for the Belle Prairie Park Virgin Pine restoration project;
• Heard an update on a federal contaminated soil clean-up project in Sobieski along Highway 12. Public Works Director Steve Backowski said a detour around a portion of the highway will be required for about five days, depending on the weather; and
• Appointed Bill Block to the Housing Authority as the District 5 representative for a five-year term ending on April 30, 2026.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
