The Morrison County Board of Commissioners spent most of Tuesday’s planning session discussing the county’s potential new human resources information system (HRIS).
County HR Director Beth Hamlin asked the Board to approve Paycom as the county’s new HRIS at its March 9 meeting. That sparked the Board’s third lengthy discussion on the topic, after which it opted to meet with RTVision, a Little Falls-based company which specializes in local government software. The Board wanted to find out what kind of information RTVision may be able to provide about Paycom and how it will interface with other programs in use by the county.
The meeting between County Administrator Deb Gruber, Hamlin, Commissioners Mike Wilson and Greg Blaine, County IT Director Amy Middendorf and RTVision Owner Tom Gertz took place Friday, March 12.
“Through conversation on Friday, I think the decision was made there that we will certainly consider using their expertise if there’s questions going forward as any of these systems are vetted,” Blaine said. “Whether it’s through the vetting process or implementation, we recognize them as a resource and a community member, but also people of expertise that could help us.”
The HRIS has been a topic of much conversation for the Board since Hamlin first brought it for discussion at the Feb. 23 planning session. The work that can be done by the HRIS is done by multiple different systems now — including about half of which being done manually by county staff. The new HRIS which has been explored, Paycom, would cost $52,701.45 more per year than the county is currently paying.
Middendorf was present at Tuesday’s meeting to address some of the technology concerns among some members of the Board. She said, in the yet-to-be-approved contract with Paycom, there is a clause that allows the county to use either application program interface (API) or secure file transfer protocol (SFTP) to access human resources-related data in other computer systems used by the county. This will, in theory, ensure Paycom can interface seamlessly with other programs.
“If we need to make them integrate, yes, we’d find a way to integrate,” Middendorf said. “This just gives us affirmation that in the vetting process, they reviewed this and they were telling us we could make it work with whatever we need to make it work. This verifies that what they’re telling us is true. It’s in their contract stating that, ‘We will let you work these processes so you can conduct business as normal and as needed.’”
Blaine, however, wanted more than just the contractual permission to work with other systems. He was looking for some assurance that the interfacing protocols the county is allowed to use would work.
“They’re just saying, ‘We’re giving you, as part of the contract of services, your company is allowed to utilize this system to interface with other systems,’” Blaine said. “What I’m after is the verification that it will interface, that these will actually work together.”
Middendorf said, based on the research and vetting done primarily by Hamlin and Gruber, Paycom’s system would work with other programs the county is running. She said the research process involved studying which current programs will need to work in conjunction with Paycom and talking with counties which already use the HRIS.
She added that she was able to review Paycom’s response to the county’s request for proposal. She said all of the programs it listed that it works with are in use by Morrison County.
“They also created, essentially sand boxes where they would have to go in and prove that their system interfaced with the different vendors or programs that counties use to make sure it was a working system and that it was acceptable,” Hamlin said. “(Paycom) was one of those systems that rose to the top in both of those assessments.”
One other aspect Paycom Hamlin, Gruber and Middendorf all liked, was its philosophy that it wants to earn clients’ business each pay period. Though the two or three years worth of work put into deciding on Paycom would be considered a long-term solution, the county would not have to enter into a lengthy and potentially expensive contract.
The cost for implementation — phases 4 and 5 of setting up the HRIS — is $13,000. After that, the county would pay roughly $8,000 per month — or $100,000 per year. If, at any point, county staff is unhappy with Paycom’s service, it can terminate its use agreement with just 30 days’ notice. It is structured as a pay-as-you-go system, so the county would not be on the hook for $100,000 right away.
“What that means is, when we’re entering into a contract like this, we’re looking at a long-term view contract but taking that in, basically, 30-day increments in the sense that we’re not obligated contractually to a year’s worth of service or a $100,000 investment,” Blaine clarified.
“The work that we’ve done for the last number of years is really not intended to be the conclusion, being we might bounce in and out of payroll systems,” Gruber said. “This is a big deal. This 30-day component is intended to be a long-term solution, and that’s why we’ve done so much vetting, that’s why we took years to make sure this is a solution that likely will work well for us.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he also liked the 30-day out clause. He said it’s one he had not seen in the number of years he’s been dealing with contracts. Having that assurance that the county won’t be locked into an expensive, long-term contract, he added, is worth something in itself.
“This is more than something that punches out a paper check or an electronic check once (every couple) weeks,” Jelinski said. “It’s an HR system that we’re paying for, which we do not have. We have a current system — 30-year-old system, if you will — that punches out a check. Period. End of discussion. We’re talking about two completely different things — one that does what we do today and one that does what we do today and much more.”
Wilson asked Hamlin to bring the issue back for a vote at the March 23 Board meeting.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Discussed potential cost savings on liquor licenses for local establishments that have bartenders attend responsible server training;
• Heard an update on COVID-19 in Morrison County from Public Health Director Brad Vold;
• Talked to Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Worlie about potentially replacing K-9 Officer Rocky, who will turn 9 years old in May. Worlie said K-9 officers typically retire at 8 years old; and
• Discussed re-allocating funds from the Morrison County Grant Relief Fund. County Administrator Deb Gruber said one business contacted her and wanted to return the check because the owner didn’t feel it was needed. Another business, which had not received funding, will receive the money after a clerical error was discovered in its application which prevented it from receiving funds in the first place.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
