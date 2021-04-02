The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved contracts at its March 23 meeting for work on 13 of the 19 total road improvement projects throughout the county slated to take place this summer.
Four bids were awarded, equaling a dollar amount of more than $5.992 million. Knife River Corporation came in with the low bid on the three largest projects, equaling $5.77 million worth of work.
“There’s been a lot of work getting these prepared and taking them to bid,” said Morrison County Public Works Director Steve Backowski. “Now we have, for your consideration, the proposals that the contractors have made.”
Each of the 13 projects was tied in with other sections of roadway to create three, larger projects. Backowski said they are able to tie together County State Aid Highways — such as highways 21, 24 and 26. It cannot, however, tie together projects receiving federal dollars because it forces all areas within the scope of the project to be federalized.
That is why the total work is split into three projects for bidding purposes, rather than just doing one big contract. Two projects planned for this summer — Mississippi Trail Bridge abutment repairs and one that will include bridge replacement on Highway 115 just north of Randall — do not go out to bid until April 8.
The first contract awarded to Knife River was for $1.936 million worth of work. It includes County Roads 247 and 248 near Hillman along with a small portion of County Road 103 that is a Municipal State Aid Road. Tied to that are culvert repairs on Highway 15 between Swanville and Upsala, repavement of Highway 24 from the Stearns County line, through Bowlus and to Trunk Highway 238 and Highway 26 from Highway 24, east to the city of Royalton.
The culvert repairs done on Highway 15 will take place in preparation for a larger, pavement preservation project on that stretch slated to be completed in 2022.
The county received a total of four bids on the project, with Knife River’s coming in at more than $200,000 less than the second-lowest.
“After receiving those, they have been thoroughly reviewed and evaluated and checked,” Backowski said.
The next project was the largest of the three, which includes extensive work on a 14.6-mile stretch of Highway 21 from County Highway 238 going east to Stearns County Highway 1. The cost of work was $2.115 million and includes federal Highway Safety Improvement dollars. That money will cover paving the shoulders, work on the rumble strips and high-visibility striping.
“This is a roadway that we’ve been having a lot of work that we’ve done to hold it together,” Backowski said. “It’s 20-plus years old, so the pavement preservation portion of this project is very much needed.”
The last of the major projects approved by the Board comes with a price tag of $1.72 million. This is a completion of the Highway 34 project that began in 2020.
Last year, construction was completed on the portion of highway from U.S. Highway 10 to the city of Buckman. This year’s project will complete the final 12 miles of work going east and wrapping up at County Highway 33. It’s a project that also includes federal funding for pavement preservation and Highway Safety Improvement funding.
The latter two contracts were awarded contingent upon approval from the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) Office of Civil Rights.
“Since this has federal money on it, there is a disadvantaged business enterprise goal on it,” Backowski said. “That has to go through a review at the state and it takes a little bit of time.”
County Administrator Deb Gruber said this will likely be more commonplace going forward when it comes to receiving federal funding. In this instance, County Human Resources Director Beth Hamlin was able to develop what Gruber said was “fantastic work in terms of getting what (Backowski) needed to be able to accept those federal dollars for road programs.”
“The requirements that are put upon the different components of our work when it comes to meeting federal civil rights or ADA compliance, we have to have policies developed for each of those areas,” Gruber said. “So, the response may be requiring a lot of additional work when it comes to being able to respond to those needs in a quick manner when they develop these rules. There’s a lot of things coming from federal legislation that are changing how we need to develop those, kind of, almost HR-related policies.”
“Under the new administration, obviously, there is a greater focus on some of these issues,” Backowski added.
Lastly, the Board accepted a bid of $221,474.80 from Sir Lines-A-Lot of Edina for re-striping various roads throughout the county. This is paid for through maintenance money received from the state.
“They’ve had a number of projects with us before,” Backowski said. “They do good work.”
