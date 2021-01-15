Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 13.

• Hailey Marie Allord, Little Falls.

• Logan Scott Atkinson, Fergus Falls.

• Joshua Kenneth Bednar, Rosemount.

• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Boyles, Crosby.

• Brennan Andrew Brossart, Brainerd.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Max John Peterson, Janesville.

• Leesha Ann Roberts, Baxter.

• Jeffrey Joseph Scepurek, Little Falls.

• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Red Lake.

