Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Aug. 13 – 25.

• Dustin James Bartkowitz, Pierz.

• Craig Van Bricky, Little Falls.

• Justin Ole Doust, Little Falls.

• Troy Anthony Dye, Henriette.

• Joshua Brian Gage, Little Falls.

• Makayla Shae Huizenga, Sartell.

• Kyle Allen Ingalls, Deerwood.

• Clifford Martin Kaufman, Little Falls.

• Cody Joseph Keeler, Oak Park.

• Erasto Roque Lopez, Rice.

• Derek Duane Loxterkamp, Swanville.

• Timothy Lee Mitchell, Detroit Lakes.

• Mickey Joseph Morisch, Long Prairie.

• Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.

• George Edward Saldana Jr., Little Falls.

• Emily Irene Sam, Onamia.

• Tyler James Skogen, Solway.

• Jerry Kelvin Vanscoik, Little Falls.

• Matthew James Vogelsang, St. Cloud.

• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.

• Tracy Steven Wagner, Onamia.

• Brittney Nichole Wiggins, Sauk Rapids.

