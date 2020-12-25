Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 9 – 22.

• Joshua Kenneth Bednar, Rosemount.

• Andrew Everett Borders, Golden Valley.

• Michael Anthony Braswell Jr., St. Paul.

• Skylar Michelle Clancy, Bellfield, North Dakota.

• Caysie Jean Jaronske, Little Falls.

• Amber Marie Jones, Onamia.

• Nicholas Carmen Norstad, Little Falls.

• George Edward Saldana Jr. Little Falls.

• Amanda Ann Tesch, Royalton.

• Melody Dawn Williams, Cushing.

Load comments