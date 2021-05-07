Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued April 26 – May 4.

• Craig Van Brickey, Little Falls.

• Vicki Lynn Cassman, St. Paul.

• Danny Lee Herbote, Brainerd.

• Lindsey Marie McElderry, Sandstone.

• Craig Allen Moore, Thief River Falls.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Ft. Ripley.

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, Little Falls.

• Sharae Tia Nevitt, Bemidji.

• Nathan Phillip Schnauffer, St. Cloud.

• Ryan Michael Shoup, Long Prairie.

• David John Wallenberg, Goodridge.

