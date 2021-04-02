Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 19 – 31.

• Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig aka Willow Mae Jenson, Little Falls.

• Dustin Eugene Hoffman, Longville.

• Rickey La Twan Hughes Jr., Olivia.

• Heidi Marie Kuschel, Little Falls.

• Lindsey Marie McElderry, Sandstone.

• Mark Richard Medley, Randall.

• Derek James Merten, Grey Eagle.

• Kyle Allan Monnier, Little Falls.

• Stanley James Peppin, Mora.

• Dylan Wesley Stately, Bemidji.

• David Ray Williams Jr., Little Falls.

