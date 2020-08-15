Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued July 30 – Aug. 12.
• Jeremiah Elwin Ard, Dent.
• Pamela Jean Barrett aka Pamela Jean Sargent, Brainerd.
• Andrew Everett Borders, St. Louis Park.
• Nicolas Michael Erickson, Little Falls.
• Jeremiah John Francis, Little Falls.
• Dean Arnold Gang, Richmond.
• Adam Gregory Joseph Gardner, Flensburg.
• Anthony Alan Haberle, Burnsville.
• Derek Wayne Hoehle, Rice.
• Jordan Michael Linn, Foley.
• Keyshawn Arther Mays, Paynesville.
• Edward James Podraza, Little Falls.
• Torrance Hennessy Robinson, Minneapolis.
• Gary Edward Roketa, St. Cloud.
• Eugene Oscar Sanborn Jr., Pierz.
• Carla Christene Swenson, Bemidji.
• Marquis Romerial Tillman, Minneapolis.
• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.
• Tammara Hope Wells, East Grand Forks.
• Levi Richard White, Garfield.
• Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, Minneapolis.
