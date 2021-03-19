Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 3 – 16.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Robin Lee Bourne, Motley.

• Mitchell Timothy Fercho, South St. Paul.

• Shawn Jay Ferguson, Brainerd.

• Robert Manley Graves, Swanville.

• Keyshawn Arther Mays, Little Falls.

• Leah Marie Omer, Perham.

• Eugene Oscar Sanborn Jr., Little Falls.

• Ryan Michael Shoup, Long Prairie.

• Tyler James Skogen, Shevlin.

• Matthew Alan Stiller, St. Paul.

• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.

