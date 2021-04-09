Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 24 – April 6.

• Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig aka Willow Mae Jenson, Little Falls.

• Hailey Marie Allord, Little Falls.

• Nathaniel Donald Brimson, Little Falls.

• Dustin Lee Eden, Pierz.

• Russell Wesley Hanson Jr., Howard Lake.

• Ruby Lynn Harrison, Cass Lake.

• Derek Wayne Hoehle, Little Falls.

• Sondra Grace Keezer, White Earth.

• Lucas Kenneth Kizer, Alexandria.

• Jeremy Kelvin Leavins, Little Falls.

• Lindsey Marie McElderry, Sandstone.

• Kyle Allan Monnier, Little Falls.

• Christian John Moore, Pierz.

• Nicole Joy Mortenson, Browerville.

• Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.

• Stanley James Peppin, Mora.

• Kory David Pingeon, Little Falls.

• Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith, St. Cloud.

• Loni Denise Sayers, Little Falls.

• Dylan Wesley Stately, Bemidji.

• David Ray Williams Jr., Little Falls.

