Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 18 - 31, 2019.
• Thomas Allen Bouresssa, Onamia.
• Michael Alan Breden, Randall.
• Lucas John Brugger, Watkins.
• Chantal Catherine Bue, Little Falls.
• Matthew Joseph Cogger, Montevideo.
• Cole Howard Debell, Little Falls.
• Louis Edward Decoteau, Motley.
• Rick Lee Garwood, Prior Lake.
• Brent Allen Gessell, Swanville.
• Ronald Kenneth Girtz, Jr., Royalton.
• Esmeralda Grimaldo, Little Canada.
• Dustin John Hahn, Staples.
• Michelle Marie Harris, St. Cloud.
• Kristin Lynn Hurtig, Pierz.
• Brittany Elizabeth Jensen, Minneapolis.
• Dylan Louis Klukken, Eagle Bend.
• Keyshawn Arther Mays, Little Falls.
• Cory Lee McDonald, Brooklyn Park.
• Rashawn Levell McDonald, Little Falls.
• Paul Michael Middendorf, Grey Eagle.
• Samantha Ann Monnier, Little Falls.
• Mickey Joseph Morisch, Little Falls.
• Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.
• Stephen Christ Poissant, Brainerd.
• Josue Ramon Rodriguez, St. Cloud.
• Justin James Schultz, Buffalo.
• Garett Lee Secola, Duluth.
• David Josiah Sher, Onamia.
• Bounkieng Sinthavong, St. Cloud.
• Justin Tony Smithers, Sauk Rapids.
• Gerrey Wayne Stevenson, Little Falls.
• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Bemidji.
• Leonard Jerome Tenold, Madison, Indiana.
• Amanda Ann Tesch, Royalton.
• Marquis Romerial Tillman, Minneapolis.
• Christopher Brandon Walters, Bemidji.
• Brittney Nichole Wiggins, Clear Lake.
• Crystal May Wimmer, Little Falls.
• Jodi Marie Winkelman, Holdingford and/or Randall.
