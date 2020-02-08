Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 22 – Feb. 5
•Brian Bradley Dukowitz, Jr., Little Falls.
• Donovan Laurel Hardheart, Onamia.
• Bailey Brittney Held, Brooklyn Park.
• Kari Lynn Jerve, Little Falls.
• David Russell Jurgensen, Pequot Lakes.
• Dondi Renee Klassen, aka Dondi Renee Murphy, Little Falls.
• Felicia Dawn Lussier, Bemidji.
• Qadir Abrar Maan, Sauk Rapids.
• Angela Mae Malzahn, Peoria, Arizona.
• Tyler William Rono, address not listed.
• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.
• Gerrey Wayne Stevenson, Little Falls.
• Harlan Davis Swanson aka Harlan Davis Swonson, Randall.
• Tracey Steve Wagner, aka known as Melissa Miriah Kerr Wagner, Onamia.
• Brittney Nichole Wiggins, Clear Lake.
• Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, homeless.
