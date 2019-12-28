Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 11 – 25.
• Donna Marie Alger, Little Falls.
• Pamela Jean Barrett, Little Falls.
• Thomas Allen Bouressa, Onamia.
• Rachel Elizabeth Brady Schaeffel, Randall.
• Chantal Catherine Bue, Little Falls.
• Donald Joe Duscher, Little Falls.
• Brandian aka Brandon Edwin Emerson, St. Cloud.
• Brent Allen Gessell, Swanville.
• Michelle Marie Harris, St. Cloud.
• Lance Christopher Hedin, Motley.
• Risa Christine Hollis, aka Risa C. Fafara and Risa Marie Kaste, Little Falls.
• Brittany Elizabeth Jensen, Minneapolis.
• Jared Michael Johnson, Redby.
• Zachary James Laird, Little Falls.
• Keyshawn Arther (Arthur) Mays, Little Falls.
• Cory Lee McDonald, Brooklyn Park.
• Rashawn Lavell (Levell) McDonald, Little Falls.
• Paul Michael Middendorf, Grey Eagle.
• Kayla Marie Neadeau, Red Lake.
• Antonio Randall Oatis (Randell), Little Falls.
• Randell (Randall) Earl Oatis, Little Falls.
• Jacob Eric Pikula, St. Cloud.
• Lance David Pillard, Willmar.
• Stephen Christ Poissant, Brainerd.
• Patricia Viola Pryor, Randall.
• Carlos Jimenez Ramirez, Morris.
• Robbie Lee Rocheleau, Little Falls.
• Josue Ramon Rodriguez, St. Cloud.
• Justin James Schultz, Buffalo.
• Garett (Garrett) Lee Secola, Duluth.
• Justin Tony Smithers, Sauk Rapids.
• Bradley Wayne Sweedman, Rice.
• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Bemidji.
• Leonard Jerome Tenold, Madison, Indiana.
• Lisa Donnette Thorpe, Staples.
• Marquis Romerial Tillman, Minneapolis.
• Jerry Kelvin Vanscoik, Little Falls.
• Ryan Allen Vollmer, Crosby.
• Jodi Marie Winkelman, Holdingford or Randall.
