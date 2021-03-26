Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 10 – 24.

• Willow Mae Adkins-Bollig aka Willow Mae Jenson, Little Falls.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Robin Lee Bourne, Motley.

• Mitchell Timothy Fercho, South St. Paul.

• Robert Manley Graves, Swanville.

• Dustin Eugene Hoffman, Longville.

• Rickey La Twan Hughes Jr., Olivia.

• Heidi Marie Kuschel, Little Falls.

• Keyshawn Arther Mays, Little Falls.

• Derek James Merten, Grey Eagle.

• Eugene Oscar Sanborn Jr., Little Falls.

• Matthew Alan Stiller, St. Paul.

• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.

