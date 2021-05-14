Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued May 3 – 12.

• Craig Van Brickey, Little Falls.

• Vicki Lynn Cassman, St. Paul.

• Joshua Thomas Heineman, Little Falls.

• Danny Lee Herbote, Brainerd.

• Justin Michael McDougall, Little Falls.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Fort Ripley.

• Brittany Lee Nelson, Pillager.

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, Little Falls.

• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.

• Ryan Michael Shoup, Long Prairie.

• Alejandro Abreo Vega, St. Paul.

• Dakota Jewel Vian, Brainerd.

• Tracy Steven Wagner Jr., Onamia.

• David John Wallenberg, Goodridge.

• Jonathan James Weyaus, Cass Lake.

• Tyler Paul Yetzer Tucker, Little Falls.

