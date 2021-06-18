Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 2 – 15.

• Donna Marie Alger, Little Falls.

• Thomas Anthony Boblett, Little Falls.

• Mario Anthony Filippi, Little Falls.

• Sondra Grace Keezer, White Earth.

• Wayne Allen Kludt, Randall.

• Alaina Nicole Langner, Little Falls.

• Kasie Rose Lydell, Park Rapids.

• Travis Luke Magney, Mora.

• Justin Michael McDougall, Little Falls.

• Brittany Lee Nelson, Pillager.

• Kory David Pingeon, Sartell.

• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.

• Ryan Michael Shoup, Long Prairie.

• Patrick Ray Tahawah Jr., Stillwater.

• Steven Lyle Tauer, New Ulm.

• William Roger Tschida, Little Falls.

• Kelsey Lynn Wenner, Little Falls.

• Mark Wayne Winscher, Onamia.

• Jayme Veronica Wilz, Brainerd.

• Kou Xiong, Robbinsdale.

