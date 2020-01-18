Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 6 – 14.

• Alexis Ann Davis, Kandiyohi.

• Donald Joe Duscher, Little Falls.

• Elliot Arden Fleischman, Pierz.

• Ronald Kenneth Girtz Jr., Royalton.

• Brendon Lee Haglund, Brainerd.

• Patrick John Kinsinger, homeless.

• Daniel Thomas Madden, Rogers.

• Aimee Marie McDowell, Minneapolis.

• Danielle Marie Sandberg, Freeport.

• Bobbie Jo Stratton, Big Lake.

• Terrie Lee Wise Jr., Randall.

