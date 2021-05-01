Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued April 15 – 28.

• Brandon Dean Aanerud, Motley.

• Amy Lynn Cook, Columbia Heights.

• Cody Allen Klosowski, Little Falls.

• James David Kuiper, Little Falls.

• Sharae Tia Nevitt, Bemidji.

• Max John Peterson, Janesville.

• Russell David Platz, Little Falls.

• Steven George Ziegler, Cushing.

