Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 3 – 17.

• Michael Alan Breden, Randall.

• Artie Wayne Cole, Motley.

• Bryce Alan Freeman, Little Falls.

• Qadir Abrar Maan, Sauk Rapids.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Fort Ripley.

• Antonio Randell Oatis, Randall.

• Austin Michael Odegard, Pine City.

• Heriberto Rosado Vega, Little Falls.

• Somtheo Saengsoury, St. Cloud.

