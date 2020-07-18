Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued July 1 – July 15.

• James Robert Crawford, Little Falls.

• Lauren Marie Dauphinais, Little Falls.

• Alexis Ann Davis, Kandiyohi.

• Jacob Aaron Eberly, Little Falls.

• Jeremiah John Francis, Little Falls.

• Brendon Lee Haglund, Minneapolis.

• Corbin Ronnell Henry, Red Wing.

• Dustin Eugene Hoffman, Little Falls.

• Aaron Matthew Holloway, Staples.

• Aaron George Jendro, Little Falls.

• Rashawn Levell McDonald, Little Falls.

• Christian John Moore, Pierz.

• Austin Michael Odegard, Pine City.

• Ashley Nicole Olson, Maple Grove.

• William Joseph Pruitt, Staples.

• Alexander James Scherping, Randall.

• Franklin George Shingobe, Garrison.

• Jordan Paul Strobel, St. Cloud.

• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.

• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Red Lake.

• Christopher David Wessman, Long Prairie.

