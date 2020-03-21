Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 5 – 17.

• Ross Alexander Beaulieu, Isle.

• Samantha Rae Marie Decoteau, Fargo, N.D.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Ronald Kenneth Girtz Jr., Royalton.

• Nea Marie Keezer, Ogema.

• Derrick James Miner, Deerwood.

• Brittany Lee Nelson, Brainerd.

• Sage Lee Seelye, Minneapolis.

• Gerrey Wayne Stevenson, Little Falls.

• Amanda Ann Tesch, Royalton.

• Lucia Marie Villarreal, Cambridge.

