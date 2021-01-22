Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 6 – 19.

• Joshua Kenneth Bednar, Rosemount.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Boyles, Crosby.

• Brennan Andrew Brossart, Brainerd.

• Scott Joseph Charbonneau, St. Cloud.

• Jeremiah John Hoffman, Vergas.

• Max John Peterson, Janesville.

• Rita Bendu Seekie, Rochester.

• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Red Lake.

