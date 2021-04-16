Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 31 – April 14.
• Ryan Kenneth Christiansen, Holdingford.
• Zachery Thomas Engel, Richville.
• Kris Allen Ganley, St. Cloud.
• Gary Allen Goedker, Sartell.
• Russell Wesley Hanson Jr., Howard Lake.
• Ruby Lynn Harrison, Cass Lake.
• Derek Wayne Hoehle, Little Falls.
• Sondra Grace Keezer, White Earth.
• Christopher Bernard Kleve, Kensington.
• Tracy Ann Knipper, Little Falls.
• Jeremy Kelvin Leavins, Little Falls.
• Christian John Moore, Pierz.
• Nicole Joy Mortenson, Browerville.
• Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.
• Kory David Pingeon, Little Falls.
• Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith, St. Cloud.
• Dylan Wesley Stately, Bemidji.
• Patrick Shane Sullivan, Brainerd.
• Benjamin Anthony Tschida, Elk River.
• William Roger Tschida, Little Falls.
• Ethan Ryan Vonderhaar, Columbia Heights.
• Christopher David Wessman, Long Prairie.
• David Ray Williams Jr., Little Falls.
