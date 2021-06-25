Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 9 – 23.
• Thomas Anthony Boblett, Little Falls.
• Jason Eli Kirk, Menahga.
• Alaina Nicole Langner, Little Falls.
• Christian Lee Lindstrom, Little Falls.
• Travis Luke Magney aka Jay Wesley Magney, St. Cloud.
• Justin Michael McDougall, Little Falls.
• Brittany Lee Nelson, Pillager.
• Haley Sylvia Schumacher, Baxter.
• Jeremy Douglas Schuman, Little Falls.
• Charles Allen Sloan, St. Cloud.
• Patrick Ray Tahahwah Jr., Stillwater.
• Mark Wayne Winscher, Onamia.
• Jayme Veronica Witz, Brainerd.
• Kou Neng Xiong, Robbinsdale.
