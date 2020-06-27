Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 10 – 24.

• Brooke Ann Beaty, Buffalo.

• Thomas Jacob Brown, Motley.

• Nathan William Cheeseman, Sauk Rapids.

• Myron Kenneth Hart, Little Falls.

• Jeremiah John Hoffman, Wadena.

• Terrell Julian Jones, Warroad.

• Qadir Abrar Maan, Sauk Rapids.

• Jesse Lee Natysin, Coon Rapids.

• Sara Ann Nelsen, Fort Ripley.

• Robert Scott Nichols, Bemidji.

• Gregory Leroy Nowlin, Waite Park.

• Heriberto Rosado Vega, Little Falls.

• George Edward Saldana Jr., Little Falls.

• Charles Allen Sloan, St. Cloud.

• Tobias Osric Smith, Cushing.

• Mark Wayne Winscher, Onamia.

