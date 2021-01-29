Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 13 – 25.

• Joshua Kenneth Bednar, Rosemount.

• Daniel Joseph Bodinski, Blaine.

• Steve Joseph Brown, Red Lake.

• Scott Joseph Charbonneau, St. Cloud.

• Christopher Michael Dempsey, St. Cloud.

• Jeremiah John Hoffman, Vergas.

• Ronald William Saulter, St. Francis.

• Keith Sebastian Schneider, St. Cloud.

• Rita Bendu Seekie, Rochester.

• Cory Steven Sund, Avon.

• Michael Alen Thunborg, St. Cloud.

• James Cody Whittenton, Minneapolis.

• Courtney Kyle Zack, St. Joseph.

