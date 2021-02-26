Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Feb. 9 – 23.

• Ruby Lynn Harrison, Bemidji.

• Michael Donzell Mays, Little Falls,

• Gregory Leroy Nowlin, Waite Park.

• Megan Marie Petron, Sauk Rapids.

• Shawnasee Shapree Ricci-Smith.

