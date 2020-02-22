Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Feb. 5 – 19

• Jared Neil Brigmon, Little Falls.

• Raymond James Dauphinais, Little Falls.

• Rick Lee Garwood, Prior Lake.

• Bailey Brittney Held, Brooklyn. Park.

• Corbin Ronnell Henry, Little Falls.

• Cody Joseph Keeler, Oak Park.

