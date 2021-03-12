Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued March 1 – 10.

• Travis Joshua Fairbanks, Cambridge.

• Mitchell Timothy Fercho, South St. Paul.

• Shawn Jay Ferguson, Brainerd.

• Derek Wayne Hoehle, Little Falls.

• Zachary James Laird, Minneapolis.

• Kayshawn Arther Mays, Little Falls.

• Nathan LeRoy Mead, Little Falls.

• Leah Marie Orner, Perham.

• Ryan Shawn Peterschick, Randall.

• Matthew Alan Stiller, St. Paul.

• James Ralph Zeglin, Elk River.

