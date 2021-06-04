Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued May 24 - June 2.

• Thomas Allen Bouressa, Foley.

• Dean Lee Dobis, Little Falls.

• Garry Allen Goedker, Sartell.

• Anthony Christopher Hanson, Buffalo.

• Angelina Danielle Hodge, St. Cloud.

• Kasie Rose Lydell, Park Rapids.

• Beau William Nelson-Rivetts, Little Falls.

• Stanley James Peppin, Foley.

• Russell David Platz, Little Falls.

• Billy J. Rude, Wadena.

• Ryan William Schmidt, Jr, Staples.

• Kelsey Lynn Wenner, Little Falls.

• Jodi Marie Winkelman, Hillman.

