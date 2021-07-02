Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 17 – 30.

• Thomas Jacob Brown, Motley.

• Kathy Ann Burcham, Wadena.

• Angelo Farias, Mahtomedi.

• Cody Joseph Keeler, Foley.

• Collin Charles Koerner, Rice.

• David George Laughton Jr., Baxter.

• Daniel Scott Leslie, Frazee.

• Christian Lee Lindstrom, Little Falls.

• Haley Sylvia Schumacher, Baxter.

• Hevin Leigh Shingobe, Onamia.

