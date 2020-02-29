Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Feb. 18 – 26.

• Reed Allen Clark, Royalton.

• Daniel Lee Eizenhoeffer, Corcoran.

• Corbin Ronnell Henry, Little Falls.

• Cody Joseph Keeler, Oak Park.

• Antonio Randell Oatis, Little Falls.

• Cody Robert Post, Duluth.

• Danielle Marie Sandberg, Burtrum.

• Dustin Michael Scherfenberg, Brainerd.

• Franklin George Shingobe, Garrison.

• Paul Yelle, River Falls, Wisconsin.

