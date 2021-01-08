Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 5.

• Hailey Marie Allord, Little Falls.

• Logan Scott Atkinson, Fergus Falls.

• Richard John Balaski, Little Falls.

• Diana Lynn Conser, Little Falls.

• Aaron Jonathon Gaffke, Little Falls.

• Russell Wesley Hanson Jr., Howard Lake.

• Kimberly Ann Herbes, St. Cloud.

• Nea Marie Keezer, Wauben.

• Leesha Ann Roberts, Baxter.

• Jeffrey Joseph Scepurek, Little Falls.

• Gene R. Sherman, Randall.

Load comments