Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 24 – July 8.

• Chantal Catherine Bue, Little Falls.

• Darilyn Rae Cloud, Ponemah.

• Lauren Marie Dauphinais, Little Falls.

• Jeremiah John Francis, Little Falls.

• Jandy Leigh Frederick, Bagley.

• Brendon Lee Haglund, Minneapolis.

• Corbin Ronnell Hendry, Red Wing.

• Dustin Eugene Hoffman, Little Falls.

• Aaron Matthew Holloway, Staples.

• Charles Scott Janson, Little Falls.

• Aaron George Jendro, Little Falls.

• Berkeley Read Lewis V, Hastings.

• Colin Michael Maurer, Swanville.

• Rashawn Levell McDonald, Little Falls.

• Christian John Moore, Pierz.

• Ashley Nicole Olson, Maple Grove.

• Shawn Lee Peterschick, Randall.

• Alexander James Scherping, Randall.

• Nathan Phillip Schnaufer, St. Cloud.

• Sage Lee Seelye, Minneapolis.

• Franklin George Shingobe, Garrison.

• Dana William Smith, Jordan.

• Tobias Osric Smith, Cushing.

• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.

• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Red Lake.

• Joseph Charles Thomas, Roseau.

• David Micheal Thompson, Wyoming.

• Jerry Kelvin Vanscoik, Royalton.

Load comments