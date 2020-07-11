Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 24 – July 8.
• Chantal Catherine Bue, Little Falls.
• Darilyn Rae Cloud, Ponemah.
• Lauren Marie Dauphinais, Little Falls.
• Jeremiah John Francis, Little Falls.
• Jandy Leigh Frederick, Bagley.
• Brendon Lee Haglund, Minneapolis.
• Corbin Ronnell Hendry, Red Wing.
• Dustin Eugene Hoffman, Little Falls.
• Aaron Matthew Holloway, Staples.
• Charles Scott Janson, Little Falls.
• Aaron George Jendro, Little Falls.
• Berkeley Read Lewis V, Hastings.
• Colin Michael Maurer, Swanville.
• Rashawn Levell McDonald, Little Falls.
• Christian John Moore, Pierz.
• Ashley Nicole Olson, Maple Grove.
• Shawn Lee Peterschick, Randall.
• Alexander James Scherping, Randall.
• Nathan Phillip Schnaufer, St. Cloud.
• Sage Lee Seelye, Minneapolis.
• Franklin George Shingobe, Garrison.
• Dana William Smith, Jordan.
• Tobias Osric Smith, Cushing.
• Michael John Sweeter Jr., St. Cloud.
• Rae Jean Tahahwah, Red Lake.
• Joseph Charles Thomas, Roseau.
• David Micheal Thompson, Wyoming.
• Jerry Kelvin Vanscoik, Royalton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.