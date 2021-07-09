Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued June 23 - July 7.

• Brianna Marie Benjamin, Little Falls.

• Thomas Jacob Brown, Motley.

• Gabriel Levi Chips, Brainerd.

• Mackenzie John Hasert, Pierz.

• Cody Joseph Keeler, Foley.

• David G. Laughton Jr., Baxter.

• Daniel Scott Leslie, Anoka.

• Richard Michael Loomis, Rice.

• Jayni Thekla Majaski, Royalton.

• Justin Michael McDougall, Little Falls.

• Sharae Tia Nevitt, Little Falls.

• Haley Sylvia Schumacher, Baxter.

• Michael Alen Thunborg, St. Cloud.

