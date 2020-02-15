More than life skills formed at Royalton FFA

One thing all of the FFA officers with the Royalton FFA chapter know is that there is more to FFA than what many people thinks.
“A lot of people think it’s all about farming and that you have to be a farm kid to be in FFA, but it’s not all about farming,” said Treasurer Levi Crenna,
Crenna, now a sophomore at Royalton High School (RHS), said he joined FFA when he was in eighth grade. It was his brother, Logan, and his agriculture teacher, Robert Skwira, who inspired him to join.
“They talked about all these competitions and Logan and Mr. Skwira, who was also the adviser then, hit it off and I thought, ‘Why not just join?’” he said.
Crenna has participated in several different career development events (CDE), such as dairy cattle evaluation, general livestock and agricultural mechanics.
“There is something for everybody. You can choose anywhere from ag business all the way to ag mechanics to judging livestock and small animals,” he said.
Melanie Solland, an 11th grade student, joined FFA after she was inspired by her three older brothers, Matthew, Martin and Joshua.
“They joined FFA and that’s how I got to know about it. They shared their experience with me, which I thought was pretty cool, so thought, ‘Why not?’” she said.
Last year, Solland was elected reporter for the Royalton chapter, a position she really enjoys. Although the position can be challenging with the continuous deadlines and balancing it with school and work obligations, she likes the controlled pressure, she said.
Skwira encouraged many students to join FFA through the years. President Kelsie Norberg, a senior at RHS, was no exception.
Norberg said she joined together with her friend Kylee Berg when they were in eighth grade. They both really liked the small animals CDE. Today, Berg is also an assistant adviser to FFA Adviser Jennifer Betken.
Looking back, Norberg said she is really glad she joined. Not only because of the various skills she has learned, but also for the friends she made along the way.
“I really like that I have made a lot of friends in FFA that I wouldn’t have made outside of it,” she said.
FFA gives the members the opportunity to grow in a number of skills they can benefit from regardless of what career they seek after they graduate from high school. For many, just learning communication and leadership skills has been huge.
“I used to be a lot more shy before I joined FFA and now I am a lot more confident and can speak in front of people,” Norberg said.
As the president, one of Norberg’s roles is to lead meetings and communicate well to the other members. Although she may still get a little nervous from time to time, she handles any brief jitters in stride.
Sentinal and 10th grade student Aaron Betker said it was his mom, Adviser Jennifer and his dad, Brent, who inspired him to join FFA. It is a decision he doesn’t regret as he has learned a lot and has made many friends.
“They always told me about what all they did when they were in FFA and how fun it was,” he said.
Aaron said since he joined his social skills have improved greatly when it comes to talking with people he doesn’t know and overall has become comfortable with stepping out of his own comfort zone.
Although many of Royalton FFA chapter’s members don’t have a farming background, Aaron said farming is part of his life. They own 15 beef cows that they actively show at the Benton County Fair and at the Minnesota State Fair.
Aaron also spends many of his summers working on his grandpa’s farm, driving the tractor. He currently works at a dairy farm and milks cows every other evening, he said.
Besides making new friends within the chapter, Aaron said he has also made many friends who are from other chapters. He anticipates that several of the friendships will be lifelong.
Sophomore Shelby Nemeth joined FFA during her freshman year. As a secretary, she keeps a close look at the members, seeing how active they are, keeps track of what is said and done during meetings and what information needs to be covered in the meetings.
“I joined out of curiosity, didn’t know anything about it and ended up making a ton of new friends and lifelong connections. I just loved it right away,” she said.
Some of the CDEs Nemeth has competed in are nursery and landscaping, dairy judging and meat evaluation.
As FFA officers they lead by example. Nemeth said that even how enthusiastic an officer is about different things affects how the other members respond to it. They also often look to the officers for guidance, which makes it all the more important to lead by a good example, she said.
“They’re watching you,” she said.
Although Nemeth didn’t know what FFA was all about when she first joined, she comes from a farming background. Having grown up on a hobby farm, she has many memories of riding the tractor with her dad and her grandpa planting corn and soybeans.
Being a part of FFA has been a fun adventure for Vice President Kelsey Erickson. Currently a senior at RHS, she joined FFA when she was in eighth grade. She mainly competes in the small animals category.
“What I enjoy the most is meeting all the new people,” she said.
Through FFA, she has also developed leadership skills and is able to take on anything, even if it is outside her comfort zone.
Adviser Jennifer said she really likes to follow the students and see them grow.
“They have good leadership skills,” she said.
At this time, the FFA members are preparing for National FFA Week and have different activities planned to encourage others to give FFA a try.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.