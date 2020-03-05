Of the 3,563 voters in Morrison County who voted in Tuesday’s Presidential Primary, more than half, 1,915 (54%) voted for President Donald Trump, the only name listed on the Republican ballot. Just 13 chose to write in a candidate on that ballot.
For the Democrats, most county voters (43.18%) favored Joe Biden, who received 705 of the 1,635 DFL ballots cast. Bernie Sanders was second with 318 (19.45%). While Amy Klobuchar bowed out of the race the day before the primary, she received 221. Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren, who each suspended their campaigns after the primary, received 204 and 109 votes, respectively, from Morrison County residents.
On a statewide level, Biden received 38.64% of the vote compared to Sanders’ 29.89%, while Warren received 15.41%, Bloomberg 8.31% and Klobuchar 5.58%.
Secretary of State Steve Simon said unofficial results show more than 885,000 residents voted in the primary for a statewide turnout of 21.7%.
That represents a 177% increase compared to participants in the 2016 caucuses, Simon said.
Turnout in Morrison County was lower than the statewide percentage, with only 17.85% of the 19,955 registered voters casting a ballot.
Joyce Kahl with the County Auditor/Treasurer Office said 1,422 absentee and mail-in ballots were cast.
Minnesota has not held Presidential Primary since 1992.
Voters were required to choose either a Democratic ballot or a Republican ballot.
