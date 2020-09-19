The Morrison County Board of Commissioners discussed a possible increase in funding for the, now closed, business assistance grant program at the planning session, Tuesday.
The Board announced in July the approval of $408,000 from CARES Act funds to disperse in grants of up to $5,000 to for-profit businesses in the county. After applications closed, the Rural Development Finance Authority (RDFA) Board met and found that the approximately 106 businesses that applied requested about $454,600 in grants.
About eight applications were found to be missing additional documentation, but County Administrator Deb Gruber said the RDFA is working to collect that information and those applications were included in the total funding request.
Gruber brought the findings to the commissioners to see if they would approve of expanding the program by about $46,000 to support the total reflected in the grant applications or if they would ask the RDFA to make cuts.
The business assistance program was created to help small businesses in the county who demonstrated financial hardship due to interruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner and RDFA Board member Mike Wilson voiced his support for the increase.
“I think we’re going to have some money left, I think, when the townships get all finished with their stuff,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to help out everybody and there was a very good response.”
Townships and cities throughout the county received a portion of CARES funding and some chose to create their own grants programs, as well as to purchase needed equipment in response to COVID-19. Any funding that those localities do not use is directed to the county. Any funding the county does not spend will be returned to the state of Minnesota.
With this knowledge, commissioner’s expressed support in increasing funding to accommodate all grant requests, if all are approved, through the program. They also discussed the possibility of expanded grant programs in the community, depending on available resources.
The Board will vote officially on whether or not to increase the fund balance at the next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
