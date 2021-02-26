Stanley James Peppin, 35, Mora, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth degree drug possession - methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 4, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle parked in an alley off of First Street Southeast in Little Falls. The reporting party stated that someone was shining a light into a residence located on that street.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a female passenger sitting inside the vehicle, who appeared to be asleep. One of the officers then saw a male with a flashlight walk around the corner from the house and attempt to get into the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
The male subject was identified as Peppin when officers asked him what he was doing. He allegedly told them he was trying to locate a friend, but was unsure where they lived.
The female passenger allegedly advised officers that there was methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle. Peppin was asked about the drugs, and he admitted they belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Inside the center console, officers allegedly found a pouch with a white crystal substance and a glass pipe with white residue. The substance later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed .46 grams.
If convicted, Peppin faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
