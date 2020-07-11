David Davon McAfee, 24, Moorhead, was convicted of a felony for fleeing a peace officer in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 23, 2019 incident, when a patrol officer observed a vehicle speeding on Highway 10 near Motley.

The officer’s radar read speeds of 69 and 70 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The vehicle was also reportedly swerving.

The officer activated his emergency lights, however the vehicle accelerated and continued swerving.

At one point the vehicle attempted a U-turn, and the officer used this opportunity use push bumpers and force the vehicle into the ditch.

A male driver exited the vehicle and began to run but slowed down after a while and laid down.

The subject was identified as McAfee, who was placed under arrest.

McAfee was also charged with a gross misdemeanor for fifth degree controlled substance possession but it was dismissed.

McAfee was sentenced to one year and one day in prison with a three year and one day stay, three years and one day of supervised probation, a $50 fine and was credited for 25 days served in local confinement.

