‘Monkey Business’ in downtown Little Falls

Many clients who visit, and leave, Monkey Business in Little Falls wants to be discreet.
“They don’t want to have people looking at them all grossed out. Kids still get made fun of in school and they don’t want to be outed,” said Owner Sara Johnson.
While Johnson calls her company, Monkey Business, her license is listed under SJ’s Lice Removal LLC. After she had listed it, she said she just knew she had to add, Monkey Business, once she heard the words.
“I loved it. It fit perfect. I wanted something funny and it’s also kid friendly,” she said.
Monkey Business is located at 122 Broadway in downtown Little Falls. Looking back to when she first started setting up shop on March 1, Johnson said clients sought her services immediately, before she was completely set up.
Johnson offers her lice removal service both at the salon and in-home. She’s also available for after-hours appointments.
While in-home services cost more than in the salon because of traveling distance, Johnson said it isn’t unusual for clients to opt for in-home services. Often times, it’s more convenient for them and an easy way for them to avoid being seen walking in or out of the salon, she said.
Other times, it may be a family with several children and it’s simply easier to keep them content and entertained during the process at home. Because some clients opt to come into the salon and may bring their children with them, Johnson said she has a playroom set up for children in the salon. Regardless of service, she strives to keep her prices affordable, she said.
Johnson said there are many things she likes about the products she uses to treat clients to kill the lice. The treatments are not only safe and effective, but the products are also all natural and contain no pesticides, she said.
One aspect Johnson loves about her job besides helping people, is to educate people about lice. It isn’t uncommon for people to assume that lice is a result of poor hygiene or other unclean surroundings. To the contrary, she said, head lice actually prefer a clean scalp and hair to attach and lay their eggs.
Another assumption about head lice, she said, is that they can jump or fly from one person to another. However, head lice only crawl, she said.
While it is unknown where head lice actually originated, Johnson said it is commonly spread through head-to-head contact between people. Sometimes it is spread by the individuals using the same hat, hair brush or helmet.
“They’re likely to be on the head. Very rarely will you catch it by just sitting where someone with lice was at,” she said.
A common sign of a lice infestation include a rash behind the ears and the back of the neck. That’s the body’s allergic reaction to the lice’s feces and saliva.
“You know, or little bumps or little bites,” she said.
Another symptom is a tickling feeling of something moving in the hair.
Johnson said the life cycle of a head louse is nit, nymph and adult. The cycle begins with one or more adult lice migrating to a person’s head. An adult louse is about the size of a sesame seed and can live up to 30 days on an individual’s head, Johnson said.
As the adult louse needs to feed on blood several times per day to survive, Johnson said it will bite the person’s scalp. However, without access to blood, the adult louse will die in about a day or two, which is why adult lice cannot survive if it falls off the person’s head, such as onto a pillow, or is simply removed from its host.
Nits (head lice eggs) are laid by female adults and are often hard to see as they are attached at the base of the hair shaft near the scalp. Nits take about one week to hatch, Johnson said.
Nymphs are considered to be in the intermediate stage of the lice life cycle. While the shape resembles that of an adult louse, they begin around the size of the head of a pin.
How long it will take to remove lice from an infested head depends on how severe the infestation is, how much hair the person has and how long it is, Johnson said. After the hair is treated, she goes through the hair with a lice comb to make sure the nits and lice are gone. It’s extremely rare for her to miss one, she said.
One thing people may not realize, Johnson said, is that lice have adapted and genetically mutated themselves over the years. As a result, that has made lice more resistant to all treatments, and are now referred to as super lice.
“So those treatments are more harmful than effective. Our treatments are all natural, enzyme based and everyone’s hair is gone through strand by strand to guarantee that no bugs and their nits have been left behind,” she said.
A couple of days after she’s provided treatment and lice removal services, the client returns to the salon for a recheck to make sure there are no critters left. Johnson also provides a 60-day guarantee, provided that all in the home has been checked. If the client happens to get lice again within that 60 days, Johnson said she will treat the client again, for free.
In addition to the services Johnson provides, she also sells the products she uses to people who prefer to treat their own hair at home.
While working in lice removal was never a career goal, Johnson said it was her own daughter getting lice in 2017 that eventually led her into working in the field.
“She ended up getting lice. I treated it myself and brought her into Lice Guides in Pierz at the time to have them recheck her to make sure I got everything, which I did. And then they offered me a job up there. I started there in Pierz and have loved it ever since,” she said.
As a result, Johnson became a certified lice technician.
Later, when the owner, Sara Vogtlin, ran into health issues, Johnson said she asked if she’d be willing to take over the business, which she did.
Having lice removal services in Little Falls and the surrounding area has been very convenient for people, Johnson said.
For more information, visit www.monkeybusiness2023.com or call (320) 232-0414.
