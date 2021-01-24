Moms of special needs children launch ‘Caregivers-Connect’ to help other families

Before Genevieve Cornish of Lakeville, a 2003 graduate of Little Falls Community High School, had children, she envisioned what good parenting was. However, when none of the parenting strategies she had learned and knew of didn’t work once she had Devon, she felt amiss.
“There was an ego hit for me when I realized that our parenting strategy, the way I thought you were supposed to parent with timeouts, boundaries and consequences, didn’t work. When I realized I needed to change,” she said.
Cornish said she and her husband, Tim, knew something was different with Devon, now 11. He had difficulty working past things that happened. Simple things. What one child may have cried about for 10 minutes, he cried for an hour and a half.
By the time he was 2, he was kicked out of his in-home child care as he required more attention than the child care provider was able to give with having other children to care for, as well. When he was 4 years old, he was asked to leave yet another child care center because of his behavior.
“It was very challenging and we were looking for answers. Even as a kindergartner, if someone sat too close to him on the rug in the classroom, he would want all the kids to leave the rug and him get to stay. If he couldn’t get his way, he’d get up, leave school and run laps around the building because he couldn’t emotionally regulate,” she said.
While Devon was triggered by environmental influences, much like a child with autism, his doctors remained firm that he was not autistic as he is highly social and hit all of his developmental milemarkers.
At one point, he was wrongfully diagnosed with oppositional defiant disorder. However, the type of therapy that is beneficial to those with the disorder, was not helpful to Devon at all. It was not until several years later, they found out through the University of Minnesota that he has disruptive mood dysregulation disorder (DMDD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“When he was little, we thought it was bad behavior and that we were really bad parents, so it was a hard emotional journey for us,” Cornish said.
Not knowing any other working parents or others who had children with special needs, it was frustrating not to find any answers, resources, advice or support to help Devon.
Looking to the fact that most pediatric programs in Minnesota don’t have enough staff or funding to meet the demand of families searching answers, Cornish and another mom, Gena Petrella Elverhoy, who has a daughter with special needs, started Caregivers-Connect. It is an organization that is dedicated to networking and resource sharing for families who are caring for loved ones with emotional, physical, intellectual and behavioral challenges.
By connecting with other caregivers, people can find support, resources, advice and when needed, a place to vent. Since Caregivers-Connect was launched in August 2020, more than 113 families have joined. Cornish and Elverhoy have also connected with the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Autism Center and to some of the early childhood specialty schools in Minnesota about the challenge from the parents’ point of view and are looking to partner to become a greater resource for caregivers.
“We want to be a place where families can go and be a bridge for answers and resources while they are on that wait list, trying to finally get a medical answer from an actual doctor,” she said.
Cornish said her family had to wait about a year before Devon was able to get an appointment scheduled at the University of Minnesota to get the DMDD diagnosis. Then, they had to wait another eight months before they could get into a family skill building program that was offered in the evenings after school for families and kids to come together to practice the skills together.
Over the years, both Devon and his parents have learned more about his behaviors, how to handle them and how to help him overcome. It also helps to understand what happens to him medically when he has an episode. Although there is no known cause for DMDD, the symptoms suggest an overactive amygdala and lack of frontal lobe engagement.
“Apparently, their frontal lobe, the logical center of their brain, sets off much quicker than a typical child. Once it’s off, it’s like a light switch. The room is dark,” she said.
One way Devon reacts when that happens is to act out physically. More than once classrooms have been destroyed by art work and other items hanging on the walls being ripped down, desks flipped and other materials broken.
“You just have to wait for all the stress, hormones and emotions to drain out enough for them to calm down,” she said.
Once Devon has calmed down, he feels absolutely horrible for what he has done. His parents and others also have to tread very carefully when talking to him about it. Many times that cannot be done right away as he is already feeling bad enough and confronting him harshly can re-trigger the behavior, Cornish said. However, through processing, teaching boundaries, health care therapy, parent-coaching training, he is continuously learning skills and strategies to manage his natural response to different situations.
“Children, like my son, can lead very productive lives,” she said.
Cornish said that Devon once described in therapy what he experiences when he has an episode.
“He said he feels like he is in a tunnel and everything is black. Everyone sounds like they are far away and all he can really see is what he is mad at. He can’t hear what people are saying because it sounds like they are under water. That’s what it feels like for him when he finally loses control. In those moments, when he has lost control and his brain has shut off, all you can do is to ride along and keep that person safe because their brain will literally not respond,” she said.
Since children, whether considered typical or special needs, can have meltdowns or other episodes in public, Cornish said it’s common for people to assume it’s simply bad behavior and bad parenting. She used to think that way herself once upon a time. However, she encourages people to not be so quick to judge but rather consider that the child they see or hear acting out may have special needs.
As they never really know when Devon will have an episode, Cornish and her husband always implement an exit strategy. One way to handle family functions and other events can simply be by informing people of what behaviors may be seen, what they plan to do to address it and if it doesn’t work, what their plan is then. Many times it’s usually vital that only the parents speak with the child when that happens as they have a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t.
Cornish said that sometimes parents of special needs children run into people who don’t believe they should bring the children with them to a store or restaurant if they cannot behave appropriately. However, the other end of that is that unless they are given the opportunity to practice, how will they learn?
Living with Devon’s natural response hasn’t been easy on his younger brother, Theseus, 8. It scares him tremendously when Devon has an episode. Cornish said he usually freezes in place and pretends it isn’t happening until she directs him what to do. At times, that has been locking himself into her room so he can feel safe and read or watch television while she handles Devon. Other times, Theseus has gone into his own bedroom and barricaded the door with his kid-sized book shelf. Although Devon has never really acted out physically toward another person, the fact that he is destructive to property can be very scary for a child, Cornish said.
As time goes by, they all learn more and more to adapt and function as a family. One thing that has helped Devon’s parents tremendously has been taking different parent classes. While it was somewhat embarrassing at first, they have learned that it benefits them and their children in the long run. It has also helped to connect with other families who have children with special needs.
For more information about Caregivers-Connect, visit www.caregivers-connect.com.
