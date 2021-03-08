MOL students build their own musical instruments

When people think of art class, most usually think of a student either painting, drawing or sketching, said Dcn. Craig Korver, religion and art teacher at Mary of Lourdes Middle School in Little Falls.
Wanting to combine art with music, a subject that may otherwise be difficult to combine with other classes, Korver approached religion and art teacher Dawn Knopik about his idea for sixth grade students to build their own instrument — a dulcimer.
“When you look at the art standards, there is music, there is dance and all these other things that are a part of it. There is so much more to art than just sitting at a table, trying to draw,” he said.
They also spoke with music teacher Morgan Bement, who was very supportive of combining the two subjects. Since she was teaching the students chord theory, the students would have the opportunity to learn it through a more hands-on approach rather than simple textbook knowledge. They would be able to apply it by playing the dulcimer they built.
“You only need to play a basic scale and the instrument basically helps you pull the chords out of that,” Korver said.
The idea for students to build their own dulcimer came to Korver after reminiscing about a trip he and his family made to Branson, Missouri. several years ago. A musician himself, it was there he fell in love with the dulcimer.
While a dulcimer can have between three to six strings, Korver opted for three strings on the students’ instruments. The strings are made of steel as steel strings tend to stay tuned longer. That way the students wouldn’t have totune the instrument as often.
While one of the strings is used to play the melody of a song, the other two sort of just ring out, he said.
“I wanted to introduce them to something that was almost foreign to them, to even think that they could build an instrument of their own and then be able to just play it. To me, it is an intriguing instrument. It comes from a lot of the early immigrants and has two drone strings that has this haunting sound to it. It’s intriguing, joyful and playful at the same time,” he said.
One goal Knopik had with the project was for students to have the opportunity to take some pride in their craftsmanship. All too many times, students may just hurry to get something done. This project enabled them create something they could be proud and excited about, she said.
At first, Korver had looked into various dulcimer kits the school could purchase for the students to complete. When he discovered that the kits were made of cardboard, he decided to put his woodworking skills to work.
Using wood from his own advanced woodworking shop, he pre-cut the pieces to make it easier for students. While he knew some students had woodworking experience from helping their fathers, others didn’t and he wanted them all to be successful. He also wanted them to have a final product they could keep for a long time; not one that could easily fall apart. Some of the items, such as the frets, were ordered.
Before the students were informed about the project, Korver built a prototype he brought to school. He also played the song, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” to which the students sang along.
Sixteen dulcimers were made. The first step was to glue some of the pieces, which required careful precision. As easy as the task may sound, it was something sixth grade student Katie Czech struggled with somewhat.
“It was sometimes challenging that I wasn’t ahead of anyone. Everybody was done gluing and I still needed to do it, so I had to do it fast or I had to take minutes from lunch to glue it. I like to take my time, am very precise and do it very neatly so it takes me longer,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Czech said she really enjoyed the project. She plays the piano and used to play the clarinet for several years, so building an instrument was a very enjoyable experience. She plans to play it for her parents once they get to take their instruments home, she said.
Each student wrote their name inside the dulcimer they built, which could be read through section of holes that had been drilled to allow sound to reverberate from the instrument.
“I thought that was cool that we got to do that,” Czech said.
Part of the process included sanding the pieces. While it took time and effort, it was another step toward finishing the product the students enjoyed.
“It’s been a lot of fun to do this project,” said sixth grade student Marshall Zapzalka.
Zapzalka, who plays percussion, was eager to try out the dulcimer once it was finished. Knowing that he will face several shop classes once he starts high school, Zapzalka said the project made him feel like he was getting more prepared for high school.
Another aspect he liked about the project is the fact that it gave him an opportunity to do something in art class that he feels he is good at. While he may not be the greatest at drawing, painting or sketching, woodworking is a field he is at home with. He has helped his dad with several woodworking projects, as well, although it was his first time he built an instrument.
Before the strings were attached, the students stenciled, painted and varnished their dulcimers. It was a way to personalize them, Knopik said.
The project allowed the students to work independently among friends. It was not only fun to make the instrument, said sixth grade student Ayla Hlad, but also a good time with friends, filled with laughter at times.
“It’s just been a lot of fun. I like woodworking, too,” she said.
Hlad plays the flute as well as some piano. She is looking forward to playing the dulcimer for her parents, although they may have something to say about it eventually.
“I might drive my parents crazy,” she said.
Woodworking is not a new concept to sixth grade student Alex Schneider. He and his dad usually build something; often various things for animals rather than to buy it new at an expensive cost.
“I really liked that it was something different to do in art,” he said.
Because of his experience with woodworking, he helped some of the other students from time to time.
Schneider, who plays the trombone, said he is looking forward to playing the dulcimer.
There have been many benefits to the project. Besides the broadening of skills and doing something new, Knopik said it also helped the students to follow directions better.
“They really had to know what they were doing step-by-step,” she said.
It has also been fun and rewarding to see some of the students blossom.
“We all have different gifts and talents. This project helped uncover some of those amongst those who didn’t even know they had it,” Korver said.
