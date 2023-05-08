Mock crash impacts students’ view of driving

    From year to year, emergency services in Morrison County hold a mock crash. It is a chance for students in grades 9-12 to learn more about how easily a poor decision can lead to a catastrophic event and what happens when emergency services arrive.

    At the mock crash held in Swanville, May 2, 2023, local high school students were able to witness the mock crash itself, as well as hear from special guest speaker Leslie McCoy, whose daughter, Adrianne, 17, died in a car crash, about the impact her death has, even 16 years later.

Tags

Load comments