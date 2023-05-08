Mock crash impacts students’ view of driving

From year to year, emergency services in Morrison County hold a mock crash. It is a chance for students in grades 9-12 to learn more about how easily a poor decision can lead to a catastrophic event and what happens when emergency services arrive.
At the mock crash held in Swanville, May 2, 2023, local high school students were able to witness the mock crash itself, as well as hear from special guest speaker Leslie McCoy, whose daughter, Adrianne, 17, died in a car crash, about the impact her death has, even 16 years later.
Principal Sheryl Johnson said the morning began with the students gathering in the auditorium where they had the opportunity to learn more about car crashes on Minnesota roads. They also watched a video that showed the back-story of the four Swanville High School students who acted as the driver and passengers of the crashed vehicle in the mock crash. The passengers were played by senior Amelia Hudalla and juniors Jasmine Johnson and Kennedee Chuba. Senior Gavin Hasse acted as the driver of the vehicle.
Principal Johnson said the back story in the video depicts the four students being at a party, drinking and then getting into the vehicle without buckling up. They were texting and inebriated, which resulted in the vehicle crashing into a tree.
After the first phase of the mock crash, the students walked to a nearby area where the crashed vehicle was displayed. As the scene unfolded, Johnson lay dead on the ground — killed in the crash.
Chuba got out of the vehicle and called 911. The observing students had the opportunity to hear the actual 911 call be received by dispatch and hear what occurs when emergency services respond to a call. Before long, emergency personnel from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swanville Fire Department, Swanville First Response Team, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care arrived on site.
As firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools, also known as jaws of life, to gain access to the inside of the vehicle, the students were able to also observe first responders tend to those who were injured and Minnesota State Trooper Adam Bergeon conduct a sobriety field test on the driver and later, placed him under arrest.
Shelley Funeral Home eventually arrived on site, as well, and picked up the body of crash victim Johnson. At one point, Morrison County Chaplain Gregg Valentine came, too, before he left shortly thereafter.
After the mock crash, the students gathered in the auditorium again for the third phase where they heard from Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Minnesota State Trooper Jeff Patnode, Todd County Attorney John Lindemann, Valentine and McCoy.
Valentine said after a crash has occurred, he usually gets a driver’s license and the address. Then, he and another officer will go and notify the next of kin of the death.
“The parents know it’s not a social call. When they see the chaplain’s car, they know that it’s bad already,” he said.
After having notified the next of kin, Valentine said they try to get a support system set up for the family. When somebody dies, the family also has to deal with questions, such as which funeral home they should use, he said.
“I want you to know it’s a very sobering thing,” he said.
Valentine said the reality is that sometimes when bad decisions are made, such as driving while under the influence or otherwise being distracted, it can lead to life-changing consequences.
“Sometimes people aren’t paying attention in the car. I suggest to people that if you’re tempted with your phone, throw it in the glove compartment,” he said.
Valentine also encourages people to silence their cellphones to minimize the temptation to look when they hear a text message come in.
Lindemann spoke about the legal ramifications, such as negligence or gross negligence, of driving under the influence, whether it is alcohol or drugs. Charges and convictions that are as a result of another person getting injured or killed will also follow the individual for the rest of their life, he said.
“One bad decision. That’s all it takes to really change the trajectory of your life,” Lindemann said.
Patnode said while speeding may be thrilling, it isn’t worth it. Speeding because an individual is running late somewhere is also a bad decision, as the reality is, aside from the dangers of speeding, that the person doesn’t gain that much time anyway.
In addition, Patnode said that while law enforcement officers and other emergency personnel choose their profession, they, too, have to live with the memories of working a crash or other traumatic event. Many times that.
Addressing the issue of people sometimes opting not to wear a seat belt, Larsen said, “it’s pretty hard to go tell the parents or a loved one that someone’s deceased because of a car accident because they didn’t have their seat belt on, because they were speeding, because they were distracted while driving or because they were impaired because of alcohol or drugs. And teenagers, unfortunately for you guys, that’s why a lot of these crashes occur. There’s more risk taking.”
Larsen told the students that while he doesn’t encourage the students to drink, if they do, not to get behind the wheel.
On the stage was a photo of Adrianne three days before when she had attended prom. On a table below were several photos of Adrianne, along with a number of charred items that belonged to her that had been pulled from the car she drove the day she died.
McCoy also showed photos of Adrianne and of the accident on the projector screen. One photo, she said, was the last one of her before she died. It had been taken an hour before during a video conversation with her grandma, in which she had shown her grandma the puppies her dog had had recently.
The morning of the accident, McCoy said Adrianne was running late for school. Driving on Balcony Road on her way to Upsala, Adrianne crossed over into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason.
“What was she doing? I have no clue. Did she swerve for an animal? Did she reach for a CD?” McCoy said.
One thing they know is that she was not on her phone, McCoy said.
“Was she reaching for it? Was she doing her makeup? I don’t know,” she said.
When Adrianne crossed over into the other lane, she collided with an oncoming pickup truck. As a result of the crash, Adrianne’s vehicle caught on fire.
“She burned to death,” McCoy said.
Having looked at the accident photos many times, McCoy said it wasn’t until recently she realized that her daughter was still under the blue tarp shown in the photos. Before emergency responders were able to pull her from the wreck, they had to put out the fire, she said.
McCoy said over the years she has told herself that Adrianne died instantly upon impact, that because no smoke was found in her lungs, it meant that she had not breathed it in. The reality, she said, is that she lied to herself for 16 years.
“There was nothing left of her. She had no lungs. She was a skeleton,” she said.
Today, Adrianne would have been 33 years old with a family of her own. As her friends are having their families and are celebrating pregnancies and other joyful times, McCoy said she is unable to attend weddings or baby showers. The pain is simply too much to bear.
A junior at Swanville High School, Karley Loven said watching the mock crash and hearing the people share their experiences was very impactful.
“It was, honestly, really scary and really eye opening,” she said.
One thing Loven said she realized is the impact something like a car crash has on people. Not only on the immediate family, but everybody around the person, she said.
As a driver herself, Loven said being reminded of dangers of distracted driving and the impact it has on so many levels, will definitely make her more cautious when driving.
“Nothing has happened to me yet, thankfully, but it made me realize that it could happen to me, too,” she said.
Loven said it was hard to hear McCoy’s testimony.
“I could tell she was bitter, angry, sad, and she doesn’t really have any closure, because she doesn’t know what her daughter was doing when she was driving and I don’t want to ever have to put my family or friends through that,” she said.
Ninth grade student Frankie Meagher said he found the mock crash quite informative and interesting. Seeing what happens once 911 is called also helped him understand more of the dynamics that surrounds a crash, he said.
It also made him think of Connor Throener, 17, who died May 7, 2020, from injuries he sustained in a car crash, May 3, 2020.
“He was the one that was in the heart for our school,” he said.
Although Meagher does not have his driver’s license yet, he regularly drives tractors. As with Loven, watching the mock crash has made him more mindful of what can happen, he said.
Having had her driver’s license for about six months now, sophomore Emma Kurowski said hearing the testimonies and watching the mock crash, made her feel somewhat guilty. She can recall times where she has been distracted, even if it was just for a second. It’s something she knows she is not alone in.
“It just made me realize how that could literally change my life, or worse, change somebody else’s life. I just feel guilty that I have done this before and have not thought about it,” she said.
While Kurowski has no doubt that cellphones can be distracting to drivers, she said she is not tempted to use it while she is driving. It is something she contributes to her mom.
“I don’t because it’s like I can hear my mom in the back of my head. Every time we see somebody else driving with their head down, she’s like, ‘Stupid cellphones,’ and I just never want to get into an accident and have it be my fault because I’m on the stupid phone,” she said.
Sophomore Lily Peterson, who has a permit, said she thought the mock crash was good. If anything, it’s a good reminder about what can go wrong when a person isn’t paying attention.
“Some people just don’t think before they do things and it’s really important to focus, because of how much things can change in a second,” she said.
And when it comes to driving in general, Peterson said, “I’m probably a little better driver than my dad.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.