Mock crash highlights dangers of impaired and distracted driving

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the second leading cause of death for teens is traffic crashes (first is suicide). It is estimated that about 30 teens between the age of 16 and 19 are killed each year on Minnesota roads.
In an effort to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired and distracted driving, a mock crash was held in Upsala, Monday, April 25, to give students a greater understanding and to encourage them to make good choices.
“Park your phone. Don’t use it. There’s nothing that important that you actually have to check a message or answer a phone call that’s the value of a life,” said Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.
Trooper Jeff Patnode with the Minnesota State Patrol there are several reasons that increase the risk for teens to be involved in a crash, such as speeding, being an inexperienced driver, distracted driving and by taking unnecessary risks behind the wheel. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, teens also have the lowest seat belt use rate of all age groups.
“When you mix in alcohol with that, the risk is even higher,” Patnode said.
In the morning before the mock crash was held, the students gathered in the high school auditorium where they were shown the video, “Gone Too Soon.” The video highlighted the impact a car crash, especially when it was preventable, has on not only those involved in the crash and their immediate family, but also on the entire community. The experiences emergency responders have continue to live on with them, as well, Larsen said.
Since the majority of the emergency responders live in many of the communities they serve, especially if it is a small town, oftentimes the responder knows the person involved in the crash or knows someone close to him or her, said Upsala Fire Chief Nick Johnson.
At the mock crash, students witnessed Savannah Stumpf, who was seated behind the driver of the vehicle, get out of the car. Bloodied and bruised, she made her way around the car where her friend, Braedan Rene, laid motionless. Wearing no seat belt, he had been ejected from the car and had died on impact.
Stumpf called 911 and the students were able to hear the call, as well as, emergency services being dispatched to the scene. One thing Johnson later pointed out was the courage it took Stumpf to call 911. It isn’t unusual for teens to be afraid their parents will find out something they’ve been involved in or damage they may have caused.
“It takes a big person to grab the phone and get help. ‘Oh my gosh, we’re in trouble. Mom’s going to kill me. How many times haven’t you said that?’” Johnson said.
It took emergency responders about two minutes or so to respond to the mock crash. While in reality it often takes much longer than that, especially in rural areas, many students later commented that it felt like a really long time before help arrived.
The students observed the different emergency agencies work together as a team, which included extracting one victim.
After the mock crash, the students gathered in the auditorium and had the opportunity to ask questions of the emergency responders. The obituary of Rene was projected on the screen. To make their absence even more real, Stumpf, Luedtke, Gerads and Rene didn’t return to the school that day.
Senior Kristine Biniek, junior Alexis Gilbertson and sophomore Bryce Binck, all licensed drivers, said watching the mock crash made them more cognizant of the importance of not driving impaired or distracted.
“It kind of puts it in perspective. Seeing people you go to school with every day and seeing that it can happen. I feel like teenagers nowadays feel like it can’t happen to them, especially in a small town,” Biniek said.
Biniek encourages people, especially other teens, to take a step back to think about something they are about to do — to consider if it’s truly worth the risk and to remember, it can happen to anybody.
“It definitely hit closer to home, I’d say. All those kids in the mock crash are juniors and I am a junior. We also lost a classmate two years ago, so it just really hit home, not wanting to grieve again and feel that loss,” Gilbertson said.
Patnode told students that many people don’t realize the distance a car can travel in just a few seconds. At a speed of 55 miles per hour, calculating in the person’s reaction time and stopping distance, the vehicle would have traveled a third of the length of a football field.
“At 85 miles per hour, it takes over the length of a football field to stop by the time your brain says, ‘Oh, there’s danger,’ send a message for the foot to apply the brake, so it’s that long. It’s three times longer even at 80 miles an hour to stop, so think about that as you’re speeding,” Patnode said.
Patnode also stressed the importance of wearing a seat belt. Drivers and passengers who are wearing a seat belt have a greater chance of surviving a crash, if they do, he said.
“It definitely makes you more aware about the choices you make,” Binck said.
