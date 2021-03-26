Morrison County Public Health and Social Services completed a total of 559 MnCHOICES assessments in 2020.
MnCHOICES is a person-centered comprehensive assessment to help people with long-term or chronic-care needs make care decisions and select support and service options. These assessments are typically made for a person’s needs above and beyond what medical assistance state plan services can provide. Examples of MnCHOICES programs would include developmental disability case management, community access for disability inclusion (CADI), brain injury, personal care assistance (PCA) and elder waivers.
Morrison County Human Services Supervisor Sarah Pratt, Nursing Supervisor Cindy Nienaber and Public Health and Social Services Director Brad Vold gave a report on the program to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
“MnCHOICES assessment is that tool that the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) started about five years ago, and that’s the one-stop-shop so anybody that needs services, from tiny tots that have a disability all the way to our seniors that are looking for services in their home or have interest to move into assisted living,” Nienaber said. “It’s a very, very encompassing assessment that’s done by assessors here at the county.”
A majority of the assessments are Social Services re-assessments. MnCHOICES clients must be assessed annually in order to remain in the program. Pratt said it is important for county employees to ensure everyone in the program is having their needs met and to monitor whether someone’s situation may have changed that could make them eligible for a different level or type of care.
A total of three assessors work on MnCHOICES cases full-time on the Social Services side. They see 11 or 12 clients per month, with those being a combination of re-assessments and new clients. The county also does County of Residence assessments for clients who live in other counties. Though the county in which they are official residents is financially responsible for them, the county in which they are receiving care — such as in adult foster care situations — takes on the assessments.
There is one full-time assessor with Public Health, which sees significantly fewer clients each year than Social Services. There are Public Health case managers who are also certified as MnCHOICES assessors. Each takes on an average of about five or six clients per month.
“We try to cross-train between the over 65 and the under 65 so that we can provide that coverage,” Pratt said. “So, we think that works out really well.”
Assessors have to be recertified every three years. This process includes 45 hours of continuing education — 30 hours are required upon initial certification. DHS also monitors each county to ensure all assessors are up to date on their certification.
“All of ours have been extremely good,” Nienaber said. “We haven’t had anybody that’s lapsed or had any issues with that.”
MnCHOICES has brought in about $2.293 million in total revenue since it was first implemented on the Public Health side only in 2017. Social Services assessments were added one year later.
Pratt and Nienaber also updated the Board on what is on the horizon in terms of the MnCHOICES program. Nienaber said the launch of the revised application will happen by the end of this year. Currently, all of the clients have to do separate assessments for their health insurance plans. The revision will integrate the assessments so only one is necessary. Eligibility for MnCHOICES programs will not change.
Pratt also said there is work being done to simplify the waiver system for clients age 65 and older.
One other aspect of the process Pratt and Nienaber are looking forward to is getting back to more face-to-face assessments. Though they have been able to do some in-person assessments during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nienaber said many have been conducted over the phone. That has added several big challenges for those having to make decisions on a client’s care.
“Very often an assessor will pay attention to when a person gets up to walk across the room and see what their actual disability is,” Nienaber said. “How much help do they need getting out of the chair? How much help do they need to get across the room? Does it look like maybe they need some housekeeping services? Does it look like their refrigerator is empty? All of those things that you can’t see through the phone are very challenging.”
She added that many clients, when it comes to re-assessments, know how to answer the questions to ensure they qualify for specific services. When the interview is being conducted over the phone, this can skew the accuracy of what care someone receives versus what is actually needed.
Nienaber said this is true among the senior population in that they will not be truthful about what activities they are and are not able to do in the home.
“Clearly, if you’re in a house that is in shambles, they don’t do housekeeping or they do need some support with that,” Nienaber said. “We also get the ability to walk into a bathroom and say, ‘Oh you’d really benefit from some grab bars in here, or a high-rise toilet seat.’ All those things that we can eyeball and make suggestions for safety to ensure that people can stay in their home longer. It’s definitely a roadblock when we have to do it over the phone.”
