March is FoodShare Month in Minnesota, which means local food shelves are campaigning to collect as many food and cash donations as possible with the opportunity for matched donations from the organization Second Harvest.
“So we record all the pounds of food we get donated through the March campaign and all the dollars, and then we report it to Second Harvest and we get a proportionate match,” said Marilyn Gulden, executive director at the Morrison County Food Shelf.
Last year, the Morrison County Food Shelf ranked number eight for most food shelf donations in the greater Minnesota region.
“It’s when we really do our biggest campaign to collect food and funds,” Gulden said.
Last year was her first campaign with the food shelf and Gulden said she was astounded at the generosity of the community. The FoodShare campaign runs from March 1 to April 12.
In 2019, the Morrison County Food Shelf served 4,132 families, a total of 10,357 individuals, offering 314,882 pounds of food to feed community members and their loved ones.
There were 155 new families last year to visit the food shelf as well, Gulden said.
That number is expected to go up since the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 was amended by President Trump last year, tightening work requirements for those receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
The new requirements mean that any able-bodied adult, age 18 to 49, living in areas with an employment rate under 10% will need to work at least 20 hours per week to keep their benefits. If they don’t meet those requirements they may not be able to have SNAP longer than three months in a three-year period.
Social Services Director Brad Vold said that around 100 adults in the county will lose their benefits come April, when the requirements go into effect.
Luckily, Gulden said church groups, schools and individuals collect a lot of donations in March.
They also do a food rescue pickup three times a week from Aldi, Coborn’s and Walmart.
“All our bread is donated and all our meat is donated from the stores. We don’t have to buy meat, which is awesome, and we have really good meat,” Gulden said. “We have salmon, steaks, pork chops, chicken, ham and even shrimp.”
Right now Gulden said the food shelf is looking for items for cooking and baking, personal hygiene and condiments. She said that most people don’t think of a food shelf giving out hygiene products, but clients need anything that anyone else would buy for household products.
“Anything we don’t get donated here we can buy from Second Harvest at a really reduced rate. So we always say we can stretch a dollar into buying $10 worth of food from Second Harvest,” Gulden said.
To create a welcoming, grocery store type atmosphere for people, the food shelf was granted funds from the Minnesota Extension Office to convert to a “super shelf.”
“We created a food environment that is client centered, so instead of telling them which item to take we group it into categories,” Gulden said.
Depending on the size of the family a shopper can take a certain amount of self-selected items in certain food categories. Before, shoppers had limited or no choice on select items that they could take home.
The super shelf also promotes healthy eating and cooking from scratch, Gulden said. That’s why there is no limit on fresh produce, so a family can take as much as they’ll use.
“We say we want to make the healthiest choice the easiest choice,” she said.
The grant also funded the purchase of new signs in both English and Spanish, new chairs and a kids’ area in the waiting area, as well as fresh yellow paint on the walls to replace the less welcoming beige color, Gulden said.
Food shelf volunteers painted and rearranged the food racks and produce stands as well, making it as grocery store like as possible. Gulden said there are 60 volunteers that help with the food shelf.
Gulden said she stresses confidentiality with all her volunteers.
“Some people are very proud and don’t want to come in, so we try to make them feel really at ease. We want to keep their dignity,” she said.
Monetary donations can be made at mcfoodshelf.org or mailed to 912 First Ave. SW, Little Falls, MN 56345. For more information call (320) 632-8304.
To donate to the Pierz Area Food Shelf call (320) 468-7134.
To donate to the Motley Food Shelf, go to 697 Third Ave. S., Motley, or call (218) 352-6344.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.