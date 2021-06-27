Mitch LeBlanc is giving Little Falls residents a reason to drink.
As a water operator at the Little Falls Water Plant, LeBlanc has played a vital role in giving the city some of the best water in the state, as evidenced by its award for Best Tasting Water in Minnesota by the Minnesota Rural Water Association in 2018.
“There’s been a lot of people, actually, that come into town from other cities and they take jugs of water with them back home,” LeBlanc said. “I thought that was pretty cool.”
Maintaining that reputation is no small task.
Lately, with water usage up and the city’s eight wells running at full capacity, LeBlanc helps oversee the processing of about 2,700 gallons per minute at the Little Falls Water Plant. That equals about 2.2 million gallons during the 14 hours the wells are operating.
The city’s Class B, lime softening plant was built in 1974. The eight wells — all of which are located near the plant and City Hall — are approximately 90 feet deep. It also contains two ground storage tanks, two elevated storage tanks, and is distributed through 70 miles of water main.
LeBlanc has been a part of the team for six years, and there is a lot to his job of maintaining the high-quality of Little Falls’ water.
It all starts by entering an aerator, which removes gasses such as carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen sulfide and methane from the water.
“CO2 increases acidity, making water corrosive, and it tends to keep iron in the solution, so by taking that out, it saves us some money by doing that,” LeBlanc said. “It reacts with lime, so we don’t have to use as much lime. It also oxidizes iron and manganese, so it’s allowed to come out of solution.”
From the aerator, it is pumped into a splitter box in the water plant. There, it goes into two clarifiers, where aluminum sulfate is added as a coagulant. This helps all of the minerals in the water stick together so it settles to the bottom.
At this point, the lime is added. It converts the two main minerals that contribute to the hardness in water — calcium and magnesium — to calcium carbonate and magnesium hydroxide. That allows them to come out in solution. LeBlanc said the water hardness is usually 60 - 70 milligrams per liter after this step. It comes into the plant at 200 - 300 mg/L.
“That clarifier, everything is in one,” he said. “So, the coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation all happens right there compared to other plants, which may have separate basins for them. It’s kind of nice, so the water comes in — there’s a cone — and it’s gotta go through that cone through the sludge layer. It’s building floc as it goes up, so when it goes through troughs on the top, all the hardness has dropped out of it, falling on the bottom.”
That sludge layer, which consists of dry lime, water and sedimentation that has settled, is mixed by a machine called a slaker. The sludge can be regulated by plant operators based on the amount of water going through the plant.
Operators have two slakers on hand, as they tend to be a fickle piece of machinery, according to LeBlanc.
“The slaker, that basically needs to be babysat all the time,” he said. “There’s something going wrong with it constantly. ... We’re always switching them.”
Once the water leaves the clarifier, it goes through a re-carbonation basin, where CO2 is added to keep the pH level of the water down, making it not as corrosive. Keeping pH down helps extend the life of pipes and watermains.
It then passes through filters made of sand and anthracite coal — a hard coal with the fewest impurities. That helps take out the smell or taste from the water, if there is any. After the filters, fluoride is added at a level of about .7 mg/L.
There are two reservoirs to where the water goes after that, one that holds about 750,000 gallons and the other about 500,000 gallons. From there, three pumps push it to the low zone, from which some it goes into the west water tower near the Pine Grove Zoo.
“That tower is just for storage and pressure,” LeBlanc said. “That tower will hold a million gallons.”
Booster pumps push water from the low zone to the high zone, from where it will usually be sent to the east water tower near the fairgrounds. That tower also holds about a million gallons of water.
All of the hardness and sedimentation that was separated in the clarifier is pumped to sludge lagoons, which are located off of 11th Street Northeast.
“It should be clear water going into a secondary pond, which is used for watering the grass up and down the street there,” LeBlanc said. “It evaporates.”
Each day the operators also have to fill out a daily sheet. These include water levels in each of the wells and towers as well as the day’s water and chemical totals. These are key in that, if a different operator is in the next day, they have a sense of where everything is at as they begin their shift.
This also helps when the operators rotate weekends.
“This is what tells us, really, what’s going on in the plant,” LeBlanc said. “If we need to make adjustments, if our fluoride is too low, too high, we can adjust the pumps. If our hardness is too high, too low, we just adjust the lime going in. This is how we adjust mainly everything.”
There are also several additional tasks outside of the water plant.
One of those is flushing, which is what is going on when city crews are pumping water out of the middle of the street. This is done to prevent iron from settling in the water mains so the new water can freely pump through.
Operators are also required to do 10 bacteria samples per month, so LeBlanc said they are typically collected two or three times per week. They also test for water quality, fluoride, lead and copper. Finally, they also take on weekend duties at the wastewater treatment plant.
“Preventative maintenance is a big thing for us,” LeBlanc said. “Like, that slaker is running constantly, all day every day. Like I said, it breaks down quite often. Changing oil, greasing gear boxes, stuff like that.”
LeBlanc brought all of this information forward during a “Day in the Life” presentation at a recent Little Falls City Council meeting. City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the informational items allow city employees to give the community an understanding of what they do on a daily basis.
Mayor Greg Zylka said he was impressed with everything taken on by Le-Blanc and his coworkers at the water plant.
“We can’t begin to understand the effort that it takes to take care of just — when you open your tap, water comes out,” Radermacher said. “When you flush your toilet, the water goes away. You don’t think of anything else of how it happens, but there’s a lot to it.”
Council Member Leif Hanson added that he treated water in the National Guard for 20 years. He said he brought his test kit home to test his tap water one day and was amazed by the quality of the water being produced in Little Falls.
“Little Falls is my 34th address, and I never knew what good water was until I got here,” said Council Member Raquel Lundberg. “If I have my druthers, I’m never leaving, because I love the water here.”
